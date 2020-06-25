Bitcoin price has bounced back after exploring areas under $9,000 on Thursday. The king of cryptocurrencies traded lows of $8,988 after plunging from $9,287 (opening value). At the moment, BTC/USD is trading 0.2% higher from the opening value amid a building bullish momentum as well as expanding volatility.

Litecoin (LTC) dropped to the intraday low of $41.61 and recovered to $42.63 by the time of writing. The coin has been moving in sync with other digital assets, swept by a massive bearish wave. LTC/USD lost nearly 4% since this time on Wednesday and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.76 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.53 billion.

ETH/USD is changing hands at $234.50, down nearly 6% in the recent 24 hours. The second-largest digital asset has been moving in sync with the market and touched the intraday low at $227.26 during early Asian hours. Currently, the coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid high volatility.