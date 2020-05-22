Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD glued to $9,000, amid lack of momentum
BTC/USD recovered above $9,000 to trade at $9,080 by the time of writing. The first digital coin experienced a massive sell-off below $9,000 on Thursday and hit the recent low at $8,800 where new buyers popped in and saved the game. Despite the recovery, BTC/USD is down nearly 4% on a day-to-day basis and mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD stays bearish, ignores positive fundamentals
Litecoin's creator Charlie Lee shared his views on how the network would operate once MimbleWimble solution is rolled out. Speaking in the interview with Rice Crypto YouTube channel, he explained that the implementation process may be slow at the start as users won't be forced to move to the update.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD goes back above $200.00, upside gains traction
The second-largest digital asset recovered above critical $200.00 after a sharp sell-off to $191.49 on Thursday. The coin has regain 1.3% of its value since the beginning of the day and lost nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is trading at $203.20 with bearish bias.
