Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Kaspa & Ripple — Asian Wrap 26 November

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as momentum show fading bearish signs

Bitcoin price found support roughly around the key psychological level of $80,000 on Friday, recovered slightly over the weekend, and closed above $88,300 on Monday. However, on Tuesday, BTC saw a slight correction, closing the day at $87,369. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC steadies at around $87,400. If BTC continues its recovery, it could extend the rally toward the next key resistance at $90,000.

Top Crypto Gainers: Kaspa, Ethena, Quant lead crypto market

Kaspa (KAS) emerged as one of the major gainers among the top 100 cryptocurrencies on Tuesday. The token is up about 13% over the past 24 hours, flipping its weekly loss to a 12% gain. The rise has pushed the Proof-of-Work blockchain's token above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the upper boundary of a descending channel. KAS could stretch its rise toward $0.065 but faces resistance at the 50-day EMA.

XRP declines on dull sentiment as ETFs record steady inflows

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading at $2.18 at the time of writing on Tuesday. A bearish wave is budding across the cryptocurrency market, triggering losses amid investors' rush to lock in short-term profits and protect their capital. If downward pressure persists, recovery toward $3.00 could be a pipe dream, while increasing the odds of another step below the pivotal $2.00 level. However, as retail and institutional demand increase, the path of least resistance may remain upward in the coming days.

