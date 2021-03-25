Will Bitcoin continue correcting lower?
BTC/USD traded lower yesterday, breaking below the support (now turned into resistance) barrier of 53150. That said, the slide was stopped at 51300, and then, the price rebounded somewhat. Overall, since hitting a record high at around 60624 on March 15th, the crypto has been printing lower highs and lower lows on the 4-hour chart, something suggesting that there may be more declines in the works for the near term.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH heads back to $2,000 after holding key support
Ethereum dived below several key support levels, including $1,700 and $1,650, before embracing the buyer congestion zone at $1,540. A recovery is underway, with bulls having stepped above $1,600. Price action beyond the 50% Fibonacci level is likely to pave the way for gains eyeing $2,000.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET bulls have two support levels to defend to avoid 30% correction
The VeChain price has shown textbook adherence to the ascending parallel channel. Now, a retracement seems likely if bulls fail to defend crucial levels.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
Chilliz Price Prediction: CHZ breaks bearish, hints at 45% sell-off
Chiliz price has been forming a series of lower highs since hitting a local top at $0.95, suggesting aggressive sellers. So far, the bulls seem to be defending these minor corrections, which has created a horizontal support level at $0.49.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP future depends on two crucial technical levels
Ripple is attempting another recovery in the wake of the freefall to $0.45. The massive losses incurred since Wednesday have not been unique to the cross-border token.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA needs to reclaim this level to retain bullish outlook
On the 4-hour chart, the Cardano price has created multiple higher lows, showing the presence of aggressive buyers. However, sellers present along the supply barrier at $1.48 have successfully prevented these swings from passing over.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.