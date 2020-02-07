Bitcoin has settled above $9,700 during early Asian hours on Friday. The first digital asset has gained 1.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. BTC reached new high of 2020 at $9,841 on Thursday. Bitcoin's market dominance settled at 64.1%, while a number of accounts in the money increased to 80%.

Ethereum (ETH) tested new of $223.39 during earlu European hours and retreated to $221.8 by press time. The coin has gained over 5% and 4% since the beginning of Thursday. ETH/USD has been growing rapidly amid the recovery on the cryptocurrency market.

Tron, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.5 billion, has gained over 12% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.02320 at the time of writing. TRX/USD hit $0.02377 on Friday amid a strong bullish wave triggered by market fundamentals ab positive technical developments. An average daily trading volume spiked to $1.9 billion from $1.4 billion the day before.