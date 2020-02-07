- Justin Sun revealed the details about his lunch with Warren Buffet and pumped TRX.
- TRX/USD consolidates earlier gains and gets ready for another bullish wave.
Tron, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.5 billion, has gained over 12% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.02320 at the time of writing. TRX/USD hit $0.02377 on Friday amid a strong bullish wave triggered by market fundamentals ab positive technical developments. An average daily trading volume spiked to $1.9 billion from $1.4 billion the day before.
Justin Sun pumps his coin again
Tron's founder announced that he had finally had a lunch with prominent investor Warren Buffet. He won a right to dine with the financial legend by donating $4.5 million in Buffet's charity fund. Notably, the historical lunch took place on January 23, that is two weeks ago, but Sun revealed the details only recently. This fact made many cryptocurrency community members curious. They suspected that he had been waiting for a favorble moment to pump his coin.
However, there were also many positive comments from Tron supporters who touted the lunch as a historical event that will pave way for cryptocurrency adoption. Mr. Sun presented Buffet with SamsungGalaxy Fold and introduced him to the world of digital coins holders.
TRX/USD: Technical indicators imply that the correction may be due
On the intraday charts, TRX/USD broke free from a tight range limited by $0.0220 on the downside and $0.0230. If the move outside this channel is sustained, it will set the stage for a strong bullish trend. The next resistance is created by $0.0245 (the highest level since the end of July 2019, and $0.0250.
On the downside, a sustainable move below $0.0220 will trigger more sell-offs towards SMA500 1-hour at $0.0210 and SMA100 1-hour at $0.0200. This psychological area is likely to slow down the bears and trigger another upside wave; however, if it is broken, SMA200 1-hour at $0.0195 will come into view.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin boosted on “Crypto Mom” comments, $10,000 still intact
Bitcoin has settled above $9,700 during early Asian hours on Friday. The first digital asset has gained 1.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
TRX/USD on the verge of strong growth as $0.0230 is broken
Tron, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.5 billion, has gained over 12% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.02320 at the time of writing.
ETH/USD surge could grind to a halt, double-top pattern spotted
Ethereum price has grown almost 50% since the lows traded in December last year. The upward momentum has been consistent. However, the trend has also withstood several setbacks.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD on the verge of crossing $75
LTC/USD is trending in an upward channel pattern after it charted three straight bullish days. During this period, LTC/USD went up from $67.89 to $74.22 and is on the verge of crossing above $75 for the first time since 21st September 2019.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.