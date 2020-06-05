Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – European Wrap 5 June

BTC/USD topped at $9,855 on Friday and retreated to $9,680 by press time. The first digital asset has been recovering slowly after a volatile start of the week. The psychological barrier of $10,000 serves as the first important resistance. A sustainable move above this area will allow for the move towards the weekly high at $10,414.

Ethereum tested $247.93 during early Asian hours and retreated to $247.70 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained about 1% of its value since the start of the day and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. Despite the downside correction, ETH/USD has gained over 11% on a weekly basis to become one of the best-performing assets out of top-10. Ethereum's market capitalization reached $27.3 billion, while its average daily trading volume is $27.2 billion.

Ripple is currently in consolidation above $0.20. Therefore, there is not much that can be said in regard to this week’s price performance, except for the move that tested $0.2150 on Monday. A bearish wave that swept across the market immediately after the spike dispersed the bulls and forced XRP back to $0.20. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.2055. Buyers are trying their best to hold onto the bullish pressure towards $0.21. Selling pressure is, however, not non-existent hence the delayed recovery above $0.21.