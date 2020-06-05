Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – European Wrap 5 June

Bitcoin Chart Analysis: BTC/USD short-term bears target at $9,600, buyers stay inactive
BTC/USD topped at $9,855 on Friday and retreated to $9,680 by press time. The first digital asset has been recovering slowly after a volatile start of the week. The psychological barrier of $10,000 serves as the first important resistance. A sustainable move above this area will allow for the move towards the weekly high at $10,414.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may return to $220.00 before another strong rally
Ethereum tested $247.93 during early Asian hours and retreated to $247.70 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained about 1% of its value since the start of the day and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. Despite the downside correction, ETH/USD has gained over 11% on a weekly basis to become one of the best-performing assets out of top-10. Ethereum's market capitalization reached $27.3 billion, while its average daily trading volume is $27.2 billion.
Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD clutches above $0.20, is holdling an effective XRP strategy?
Ripple is currently in consolidation above $0.20. Therefore, there is not much that can be said in regard to this week’s price performance, except for the move that tested $0.2150 on Monday. A bearish wave that swept across the market immediately after the spike dispersed the bulls and forced XRP back to $0.20. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.2055. Buyers are trying their best to hold onto the bullish pressure towards $0.21. Selling pressure is, however, not non-existent hence the delayed recovery above $0.21.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud as bulls aim for the $2.75-level
EOS/USD bulls stayed in control for the third straight day as it went up slightly from $2.722 to $2.7292, as the bulls aim for the $2.75 psychological level. The price is currently inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.
