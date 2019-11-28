Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls hit the pause button as BTC/USD slides under $7,500 – Confluence Detector
BTC/USD is changing hands below $7,500 amid shrinking volatility. The first digital coin recovered from Wednesday's drop below $7,000 and touched $7,676 during early Asian hours; however, the upside momentum fated away on approach to a strong resistance area of $7,700-$7,800. BTC/USD has gained 6% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Looking technically, there are a lot of barriers clustered below the current price, which means further upside becomes a path of least resistance in the short run. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls on approach to $156.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.6 billion, has recovered from Wednesday's low of $141.40 to trade at $152.40 by press time. The coin has gained over 4.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Thursday.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retreats from $0.2300
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2250, down from the intraday high of $0.2300. Despite the recovery, the coin is moving within the downside trend capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour currently at $0.2305. Looking technically, a sustainable move below this barrier will increase the upside pressure with the next focus on $0.2370.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Retains $7.5K After Bullish Breakout Upends Bear Market
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed around $7,500 on Nov. 27 after a surprise bullish reversal took markets $700 higher the previous day.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls on approach to $156.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.6 billion, has recovered from Wednesday's low of $141.40 to trade at $152.40 by press time.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD bears stop short of SMA50 1-hour
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.0 billion, has retreated from Wednesday's high of $48.80 to trade marginally above $47.00 handle.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retreats from $0.2300
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2250, down from the intraday high of $0.2300. Despite the recovery, the coin is moving within the downside trend capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour currently at $0.2305.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.