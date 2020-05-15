Bitcoin recovered from the intraday low of $9,236 to trade at $9,550 at the time of writing. Despite the recovery, the first digital asset has lost over 2% since the start of the day amid strong bearish sentiments that replaced the optimism after a failed attempt to break above $10,000 on Thursday.

Cryptocurrencies across the board are dealing with increased selling activities. May was one of the most anticipated months of 2020 due to Bitcoin halving. Trading has been quite eventful with Bitcoin initially pulling the entire market upwards with a pre-halving rally to above $10,000. However, the rally culminated in acute losses last weekend as Bitcoin once again slumped to $8,100.

Ethereum price is pivotal $200 level after soaring to highs above $205. The bullish momentum which was triggered by Bitcoin’s surge towards $10,000 hit a wall at the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range. A retreat from the weekly highs failed to find support at $200, culminating in an extended action to $197 (intraday low). For now, the price has recovered slightly but still unable to overcome the seller congestion zone at $200.