- Bitcoin recovers from the Asian slump aims at $10,000.
- In case of bearish scenario, the bottom may be found at $7,500.
Bitcoin recovered from the intraday low of $9,236 to trade at $9,550 at the time of writing. Despite the recovery, the first digital asset has lost over 2% since the start of the day amid strong bearish sentiments that replaced the optimism after a failed attempt to break above $10,000 on Thursday.
From the technical point of view, $9,200 is regarded as a critical barrier that separates us from a deeper decline towards $8,100-$8,000 area that stopped the sell-off ahead of the halving. According to Nicholas Pelecanos, Head of Trading at NEM Ventures, if the sell-off materializes, BTC/USD may retest $7,500. However, the expert pointed out that if the bearish scenario materializes it will be less violent than in the middle of March due to the reduced number of leveraged positions on the cryptocurrency exchanges.
Generally the large sell offs we see in Bitcoin are amplified by deleveraging. A great example of what rapid deleveraging looks like can be seen in the mid March sell off that pushed the Bitcoin price down by 50%. Despite the price fully recovering since the sell off, the number of open leveraged positions are down between 25%-50% across major exchanges. This gives us a good indication that if a sell off begins to materialise, it will be of smaller magnitude than what we saw in March, he explained in a written comment to the FXStreet.
In the long run, Nicholas Pelecanos expects a strong bullish momentum based on positive fundamentals. A sustainable move above $9,800 may trigger the rally, he added.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
Yesterday, the Bitcoin attempted again to overcome the resistance in its market dominance chart and fails. Yesterday's technical indicators point out that the bullish move has run out of steam.
XRP/USD Braces For Consolidation at $0.20 as XRP adoption escalates
Cryptocurrencies across the board are dealing with increased selling activities. May was one of the most anticipated months of 2020 due to Bitcoin halving.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD flat out at $200 after rejection from 100 SMA
Ethereum price is pivotal $200 level after soaring to highs above $205. The bullish momentum which was triggered by Bitcoin’s surge towards $10,000 hit a wall at the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range.
LTC/USD attempts to escape bearish pennant pattern squashed once again
Litecoin like many other cryptocurrencies is dealing with an increase in selling activity on Friday. The Asian session has been characterized by retreats from the intraday high. For instance, Litecoin is trading at ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.