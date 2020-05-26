Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – Asian Wrap 26 May

BTC/USD bears bring in the heat, price to drop more due to lack of healthy support levels – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD dropped from $8,900 to $8,871.35 in the early hours of Tuesday. There is a lack of healthy support levels, so further price drops can be expected. On the upside, there are three strong resistance levels at $9,550, $9,350 and $8,900.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls eke out an advantage in the early hours of Tuesday

ETH/USD bulls have remained in control for the second straight day as the price went up from $204.07 to $204.45. This Monday, the price jumped up from $199.65 and crossed above the SMA 20. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five straight red sessions, while the MACD indicates sustained bearish momentum.

XRP/USD trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud as price consolidates between $0.20 and $0.1950

XRP/USD fell from $0.1961 to $0.1951 as it continues to trend inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to potentially chart a bearish cross, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five red sessions.