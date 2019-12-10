Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 10 Dec

BTC/USD rises again on defending $7,300 crucial support

Bitcoin is relatively bullish as the Asian session grinds to a halt. The price action is 0.5% higher on the day while the prevailing volatility is on a shrinking trend. BTC is valued at $7,368 after correcting from an opening value of $7,337.

ETH/USD bulls caught in a vicious downward spiral in the hunt for a bottom

Ethereum seems to be pushing the search for credible support to otherwise called bottom a bit too far. Following the recovery from December, 2018 low at $80, the price corrected to highs hugging $364 in June, 2019. However, the trend since then has been a vicious cycle where Ether makes one step forward and several backward.

XRP/USD double top pattern aims at $0.21

Ripple is stuck in a narrow range between $0.21 and $0.2336. Both support and resistance of the range have been tested severally. However, they continue to hold suggesting that the lock-step trading could last longer.