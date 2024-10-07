Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple — Asian Wrap 07 October

Bitcoin, S&P 500 and USD sees simultaneous uptick amid declining unemployment rate
Bitcoin (BTC) trades around the $62,200 level on Saturday following a reduction in the US unemployment rate. In addition to BTC, the S&P 500 (SPX) and the US Dollar Index (DXY) also posted gains. This marks a new market trend amid investors' heightened risk appetite.
Ethereum sees revenue uptick in September amid rising inflation rate
Ethereum (ETH) is up over 3% on Friday as recent reports indicate its on-chain revenue growth in September amid the annual ETH inflation rate rising to a two-year high.
Token unlock pushes XRP lower as holders come to grips with SEC appeal
Ripple (XRP) climbs 2% on Friday. XRP is influenced by several market movers: the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to appeal the final ruling in the Ripple lawsuit, Ripple’s $1 billion token unlock on October 1 and other token unlocks this month, including Solana and Arbitrum.
Aptos and EIGEN lead $200 million token unlocks next week amid massive failure in low float, high FDV launches
The crypto market will witness token unlocks worth $200 million next week. APT and EIGEN will see the highest unlock volume, adding $93 million and $34 million worth of new supply to circulation. There is a massive failure among tokens that conducted airdrops with low float, high FDV.
Bitcoin: Is BTC sell-off over?
Bitcoin price declined over 6% this week until Friday as the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel added fuel to this sell-off. The decline was also supported by falling institutional demand for ETFs. BTC bulls seem to be holding strong at a critical support level.
