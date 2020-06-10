Bitcoin is trying to climb above $10,000 for the second time during June. Bulls are having a tough time trying to break above this crucial level. This rejection could scare buyers away as the Bitcoin market has been quite flat except for a few false breakouts (fakeouts). These fakeouts are terrible for bulls and create panic among investors.

Ethereum is definitely still bullish despite the lack of price action in the last week. The digital asset peaked at $253.47 on June 2 and has been consolidating ever since. The bulls have managed to defend the daily 12-EMA several times, something that is considered positive in the short-term. Ethereum only needs something to spark a break of $250 and take ETH up to $300.

Ripple's XRP is the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $8.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1 billion. The coin has been range-bound recently amid low trading activity on the market. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is trading at $0.2025, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.