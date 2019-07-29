Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD critical support areas come under prolonged pressure
Bitcoin struggled to secure key support areas during the weekend sessions. However, bearish pressure had its way smashing the price back under $10,000. Downside correction continued below the moving average. Besides, expected support at the 61.8% fib retracement level taken between the last drop from $10,226 to a low of $9,126 caved in.
The declines ravaged through other key levels at $9,800and $9,600. The pressure mauled through $9,400 support before forming a low around $9,300. Although forced between a rock and a hard place, the buyers managed to give Bitcoin an incredible push above $9,600. While the price infiltrated the resistance at the 50% Fib level, it failed to break above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour resistance.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD facing growing resistance below $215
Ethereum is struggling to forge a new path following the declines witnessed on Sunday. The bears pressed against critical levels at $220, $210 and $200. The bulls tried and failed to hold ground at $200 paving the way for extended declines at $197. The losing battle between the bears was not unique to ETH. Bitcoin suffered massive losses from $10,200 to $9,300 while Ripple dived under $0.30.
The zone at $200 - $205 is currently coming out as an area with an immense concentration of the buyers. The drop to this level created fresh demand for ETH leading to a correction above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart. Ethereum touched $215 but the momentum lost steam at the 100 SMA 1-h.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD holding ground above $0.3
Ripple bulls are glancing higher following an eventful weekend session. Ripple continuously formed a lower high pattern but intense support at $0.30 had the downside strongly protected.
A brilliant move emanated from the support at $0.30. XRP/USD stepped above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour char. However, diminishing buying power lost momentum at the 100 SMA 1-hour leaving $0.3150 unconquered.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
