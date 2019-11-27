Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 27 Nov

BTC/USD inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout eyes $8,200
The market is back in the red on Wednesday during the Asian session. Bitcoin is posting minor losses of 0.01% on the day after commencing the trading at $7,161. It has an intraday high of $7,173, although the world’s largest crypto has touched a low of $7,149.
ETH/USD consolidation in full force, $150 hurdle could be shuttered
Ethereum bulls are finally waking up toward the end of the Asian session on Wednesday. The recent slump to $132 was a wakeup call and a reminder that disintegrating below $100 is possible. Ethereum bulls pulled up their socks, pushing the price above $150.
Litecoin pushes higher as we head into the Asian session
The Litecoin 10-minute chart is looking to break out of the intrasession highs at 47.64. It has been a slow day in the crypto space and toward the end of the GMT day prices have pushed higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout eyes $8,200
The market is back in the red on Wednesday during the Asian session. Bitcoin is posting minor losses of 0.01% on the day after commencing the trading at $7,161. It has an intraday high of $7,173, after touched a low of $7,149.
ETH/USD consolidation in full force, $150 hurdle could be shuttered
Ethereum bulls are finally waking up toward the end of the Asian session on Wednesday. The recent slump to $132 was a wakeup call and a reminder that disintegrating below $100 is possible. Ethereum bulls pulled up their ...
TRX/USD 7% growth, reverberates through a consolidating crypto market
Tron is nurturing an upward momentum, unlike the majority of the cryptoassets whose bullish camps have decided to schedule an early holiday. Following the support at $0.0130, recovery zoomed ...
LTC/USD Technical Analysis: Litecoin pushes higher as we head into the Asian session
The Litecoin 10-minute chart is looking to break out of the intrasession highs at 47.64. It has been a slow day in the crypto space and toward the end of the GMT day prices have pushed higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.