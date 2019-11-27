Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 27 Nov

BTC/USD inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout eyes $8,200

The market is back in the red on Wednesday during the Asian session. Bitcoin is posting minor losses of 0.01% on the day after commencing the trading at $7,161. It has an intraday high of $7,173, although the world’s largest crypto has touched a low of $7,149.

ETH/USD consolidation in full force, $150 hurdle could be shuttered

Ethereum bulls are finally waking up toward the end of the Asian session on Wednesday. The recent slump to $132 was a wakeup call and a reminder that disintegrating below $100 is possible. Ethereum bulls pulled up their socks, pushing the price above $150.

Litecoin pushes higher as we head into the Asian session

The Litecoin 10-minute chart is looking to break out of the intrasession highs at 47.64. It has been a slow day in the crypto space and toward the end of the GMT day prices have pushed higher.