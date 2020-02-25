Bitcoin is having a tough time at present as sentiment fails to turn once again on Tuesday.

The 4-Hour chart continues to make lower low and lower highs.

This could suggest a new Elliott wave pattern might be starting to move lower.

A confirmation of this would be the break of 9,280.00.

The way we can tell it has begun is by the first lower high testing the 76.4% retracement level.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.70% in the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD since 13 February has been narrowing, forming a pennant via the daily chart view.

An important area of support should be noted via the $250-40 price range, propping up ETH.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 4.30% in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD is now running towards its second consecutive session in the red.

Critical demand should be noted at the range of $70-65 via the daily.