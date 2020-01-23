Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears break critical $8500 support
Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 3.70% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD bears manage to break down the critical barrier of support at $8500.
Following eight sessions of consolidation, the bears are taking back control.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD $160 daily support in trouble
Ethereum price is trading in the red by -2.90% in the session on Thursday.
The last nine-day price range $175 down to a low of $160 is at risk of a breach.
Last week’s rally is at risk of being completely reversed by the bears.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD $55 breach may prove to be very punishing
Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by some -5.70% in the session on Thursday.
LTC/USD range of $60 to the high, $55 to the low, at high risk of a breach.
The next major supports to the downside see at; $50, $44 and $40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD is at risk of an extended sell-off towards $8,000
Bitcoin (BTC) is under selling pressure on Thursday. The first digital coin has lost over 3.5% since the beginning of the day amid growing bearish sentiments and expanding volatility.
XRP transactions cannot be blocked, Ripple's CTO explains why
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.0 billion has lost 3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $0.2280 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.2300 by the time of writing.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Crypto sell-off returns as Bitcoin dives under $8,500
The cryptocurrency market is back in the red, erasing the shallow gains posted on Wednesday. All the major digital assets are struggling with losses between 1% and 6%.
Bitcoin Cash miners told to donate 12.5% of their revenues to support the ecosystem
Bitcoin Cash, the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.1 billion has lost 2.5% in the recent 24 hours amid global correction on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...