Bitcoin price is trading in minor positive, up some 0.10% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD continues to consolidate underneath $9000 barrier and on top of critical support $8500.

The price range is narrowing which is likely to lead to an explosive breakout.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.80% in the session on Tuesday.

Critical weekly support is being tested by the bears at the $165 mark.

Near-term price behaviour shows some vulnerabilities to the downside for ETH.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 0.15% in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD like many of its peers is moving within consolidation mode, ahead of next committed moves.

Near-term price action demonstrates some vulnerabilities to the downside for Litecoin.