Bitcoin price in the session on Monday is trading with minor gains of some 0.10%.

BTC/USD bulls are trading ever so close to a critical barrier of resistance, as part of a narrowing triangular structure.

A game-changing barrier appears to be at the round psychological $10,500 mark.

Ethereum price is trading in negative territory, with losses of some 0.25% on Monday.

ETH/USD price action via the daily chart view has broken out to the upside from a descending wedge structure.m

A large barrier of resistance was observed at the $180 price mark, the daily break and closure above is attractive for further potential buying momentum.

There is a downtrend on the daily timeframe, and today there has been a break to the upside.

The trendline originated back in June and bounced off another wave high in August.

There has been a base forming with 62.11 the new support low.

On the upside 78.65 is now the main point of resistance and it was used as a big support zone on the 15th of July.