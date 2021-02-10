Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Elrond – Asian Wrap 10 Feb

BTC/USD Price Analysis: What it might to crack $50,000

Bitcoin has started to stall in the weekly rally from the 50% mean reversion of the prior weekly impulse. The markets are on the lookout for an extension to the psychological 50,000 level. A correction could be in order prior to the next daily extension towards the 50,000 milestones.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Tuesday’s spinning top tests ETH bulls bracing for fresh record top around $2,000

ETH/USD rises to $1,793, up 1.20% intraday, during early Wednesday. The cryptocurrency pair refreshed an all-time high the previous day before easing from $1,824.53. In doing so, the altcoin marked the buyers’ exhaustion via daily candlestick.

Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD sees massive 200% explosion but faces extreme selling pressure

Elrond has been trading inside a massive rally since October 2020 from an all-time low of $6.8 to an all-time high above $200. In the past 48 hours, the digital asset has gained more than $2 billion in market capitalization, placing top 20. A crucial indicator is on the verge of presenting a massive sell signal for EGLD.