Bitcoin is likely to close the week in a bullish phase after an incredible few days. BTC/USD is up 2.81% on the day after pushing from $8,714 (opening value) to $8,991.39 (intraday high). Most analysts are convinced that the dynamics are positive for BTC to make a comeback above the psychological $9,000 level.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18 billion, has been gaining ground after a short-lived retreat on Thursday. The coin has gained over 3% on a day-to-day basis and 2.8% since the beginning of Friday. ETH/USD attempted a rise above $174.00, but the move proved to be unsustainable and the coin slipped back below $170.00 level.

DASH, now the 13th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.15 billion, topped at $144.75 on January 15 and retreated to $124.00 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, DASH is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. Since the beginning of the year, the coin has gained over 200%and hit the highest level since July 2019.