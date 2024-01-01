Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Cryptos — Asian Wrap 02 January

Bitcoin price reaction to likely Spot ETF approval could disappoint BTC holders
Bitcoin Spot ETF decision by the US financial regulator could come as soon as Tuesday this week, according to a recent Reuters report. Bloomberg’s ETF analyst James Seyffart commented on what to expect in the event of an approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ethereum price could make a recovery as ETH supply on exchanges hits an all-time low
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, noted a considerable decline in its supply on exchange platforms. ETH tokens on exchanges have hit a new all-time low since Ether’s genesis.
$518 million in crypto tokens could flood exchanges in January: APT, INJ, OP, SUI, AXS unlocks
Crypto token unlocks are events that influence prices of cryptocurrencies. Typically an unlock increases the volume of assets in circulation, contributing to the selling pressure. Unlocks in Aptos (APT), Injective (INJ), Optimism (OP), SUI and Axie Infinity (AXS) are scheduled for January 2024.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price reaction to likely Spot ETF approval could disappoint BTC holders
Bitcoin Spot ETF decision by the US financial regulator could come as soon as Tuesday this week, according to a recent Reuters report. Bloomberg’s ETF analyst James Seyffart commented on what to expect in the event of an approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
$518 million in crypto tokens could flood exchanges in January: APT, INJ, OP, SUI, AXS unlocks
Crypto token unlocks are events that influence prices of cryptocurrencies. Typically an unlock increases the volume of assets in circulation, contributing to the selling pressure. Unlocks in Aptos (APT), Injective (INJ), Optimism (OP), SUI and Axie Infinity (AXS) are scheduled for January 2024.
Ethereum price could make a recovery as ETH supply on exchanges hits an all-time low
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, noted a considerable decline in its supply on exchange platforms. ETH tokens on exchanges have hit a new all-time low since Ether’s genesis.
Orbit Chain hackers ring in New Year with $81.4 million exploit
Orbit Chain cross-chain bridge suffered an exploit resulting in a loss of Tether, DAI, USDC, wBTC and ETH worth nearly $81.4 million. The exploiter drained the bridge and sent assets to a new wallet. Blockchain security firm SlowMist identified a vulnerability in the bridge or a compromise in the centralized server as the leading cause.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.