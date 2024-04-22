FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Cryptos— American Wrap 22 April

Ethereum may see a brief rally despite ETP outflows

Ethereum's (ETH) recent price movement hints at a potential rally despite ETH ETPs recording outflows. The recent price improvement follows the fourth Bitcoin halving and a suspected Justin Sun wallet purchasing large numbers of ETH.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias following a successful halving event that has since renewed optimism in the market. With it, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are showing promise, amid calls of a looming altcoin season.
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows strength, but seemingly not enough to sustain a bold move north. It comes as markets continue in the euphoria of the halving, which has inspired bullish sentiment in the market. 
 
MakerDAO whales sold over $9 million in tokens, MKR price takes a hit

MakerDAO whales sold over $9 million in tokens, MKR price takes a hit

MakerDAO whales sold over 3,000 MKR tokens in the past day. Maker supply on exchanges climbed between April 20 and Monday. MKR price declined by nearly 2% on Monday. 

More Maker News

XRP rallies past $0.50 as Ripple prepares for response to SEC requirement for $2 billion in penalty

XRP rallies past $0.50 as Ripple prepares for response to SEC requirement for $2 billion in penalty

Ripple prepares to file the opposition brief against the SEC on Monday. Ripple will respond to the SEC’s demand for $2 billion in fines requested in its remedies-related opening brief.

More Ripple News

Crypto AI token comeback likely after Apple's potential on-device LLM

Crypto AI token comeback likely after Apple's potential on-device LLM

Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto tokens Render (RNDR), Bittensor Tao (TAO), The Graph (GRT), AIOZ Network (AIOZ), Golem (GLM), OriginTrail (TRAC) and RSS3 (RSS3) prices rally on Monday. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Enjin Coin provides high-reward, low-risk buy-the-dip opportunity Premium

Enjin Coin provides high-reward, low-risk buy-the-dip opportunity

Enjin Coin (ENJ) price has been on a downtrend since the 2021 peak and shows signs of slowing down. The more than 50% crash noted in the past four weeks suggests a potential buy-the-dip opportunity. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium

Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in

Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days? 

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

