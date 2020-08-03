Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic & Ripple – Asian Wrap 03 Aug

BTC/USD Price Analysis: Bulls defy Sunday sell-off to regain 11,000

BTC/USD follows the general market pullback while picking up the bids near 11,170, up 0.90% on a day, during early Monday. The Bitcoin major dropped heavily on Sunday but couldn’t slip beneath a slightly downward sloping trend line from October 26, 2019.

ETC/USD Price Analysis: Bounce from 100-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful above 7.0000

ETC/USD retraces from the lowest in a week to 7.2900, up 1.60% on a day, during the early Monday. In doing so, the pair takes a U-turn from 100-day SMA, which in turn again pushes in north towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of February-March downside.

Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD explodes to $0.3250

The cryptocurrency market has been in a bullish momentum for the last couple of weeks. Altcoins and Bitcoin (BTC) have posted incredible gains with some hitting new 2020 highs. Ripple has been able to bring down the hurdle at $0.30 and even top $0.3250.