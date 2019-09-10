Bitcoin is dumping toward 10K in large volume sell off!
All of a sudden amid no real fundamental news BTC/USD sold off USD 200 to drop below 10K.
1.27 million contracts where traded as the short trade gathered momentum.
ETC/USD technical analysis: Price could be gearing up for a move higher
There has been some quick buying pressure moving through cryptos at the moment. BTC/LTC and most of the majors moved higher as some volume kicked in.
Having a look at ETC/USD on the 1-hour chart 6.50 seems to be a support level where bulls are keeping the price up.
We have had two tests recently and both times the upside was capped at 6.75 or thereabouts.
Right now the price is consolidating around 6.60 but if the bulls want to take control 6.75 must be taken out.
Beyond that, the next intraday resistance stands at 7.23, the previous wave high.
LTC/USD technical analysis: Price is halted by a resistance level but is still positive for the session
LTC/USD had a move higher but the progress was stopped by an intraday trendline.
Now it looks like the price is heading to support level near the 70 mark, with the next one at 70.53.
Interestingly the RSI is giving a slightly different signal. It looks like a failure swing or hidden divergence is setting up for a move higher.
This is when the price makes a higher low but the indicator breaks lower into an oversold position.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays unchanged amid low trading activity - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound with bearish bias after Monday sell-off from the upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel. The first digital asset dropped to $10,191 during Asian hours but managed to recover above $10,200 ahead of European opening.
TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160
TRON (TRX) catapulted to the 13th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has gained nearly 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0158, off the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD hovers under $0.06
Stellar (XLM), the 12th largest digital asset in the global cryptocurrency market rating with a total value of $1.18 billion, has lost 1.2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0608. XLM/USD has recovered from the recent low of $0.0577 (September 6) and entered a consolidation phase on approach to $0.06
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats from intraday high; retains bullish bias
Litecoin jumped to $73.23 during early Asian hours only to retreat to $71.04 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has gained nearly 4% in recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.