Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic and Ripple – European Wrap 14 May

Bitcoin price underwent a severe nosedive as Elon Musk revealed Tesla’s decision on accepting payment in BTC. This development was the major highlight of the week, with the recent mining difficulty adjustment coming in at a close second. As BTC price hangs in the balance, most on-chain metrics hint that another crash could be heading the pioneer cryptocurrency’s way.

Ethereum Classic price surged by over 400% during the first week of May, creating a new all-time high at nearly $180. ETC has retraced since then by over 50% and is currently trading at $0.87. Now, this cryptocurrency seems prime to resume its uptrend as it tries to break out from a continuation pattern.

XRP price has witnessed a massive crash due to the Tesla-induced market crash on Wednesday. Now Ripple could either test the immediate demand barrier or slice through the supply zone to rally higher.