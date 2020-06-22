Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 22 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD prepares for lift-off; eyes remain on $10,000
Bitcoin price spent the entire weekend session in consolidation mainly supported above $9,200 while the upside limited under $9,400. The Asian session on Monday has been characterized by increased buying activities, however, it is still not enough to push Bitcoin to $10,000.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD explodes past trendline resistance aiming for $240
Ethereum is arguably the best performing digital asset among the major cryptocurrencies. It has opened the new week’s trading with impressive gains above the descending trendline as well as $230. Bitcoin and Ripple are slightly in the green.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD climbs above $235, are the bulls back?
Bitcoin Cash bulls are making a comeback after a weekend session characterized sideways trading due to low activity. The Asian session on Monday started on a different note with Bitcoin Cash extending the price action above $230.
