Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP - American Wrap - 02 October

Is Bitcoin a safe haven amid Middle East tensions? Here's what you need to know
Following Bitcoin's 6% decline since Iran's missile attack on Israel, several investors are questioning whether the cryptocurrency's alleged "safe haven" status still holds.
Ethereum ETFs expand outflows amid Middle East war
Ethereum (ETH) trades around the $2,400 psychological level on Wednesday, down over 4% following $48.6 million outflows from ETF investors as the war between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran is hurting market sentiment. However, buying pressure from spot traders on crypto exchanges could see the top altcoin bounce off the $2,395 support level.
XRP down 3% as Bitwise files with the SEC, shows intent to launch first US-based Spot XRP ETF
Ripple (XRP) lost value on Wednesday even as asset management giant Bitwise affirms its intent to register the United States’ first Spot XRP ETF. Bitwise filed its S-1 registration, a crucial step in the process of registering a Spot crypto ETF with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
