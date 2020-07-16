Bitcoin (BTC) tested the intraday low of $9,076 amid massive sell-off on the cryptocurrency market and recovered to $9,1120 by press time. The first digital coin has been drifting lower since the start of the day amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. Currently, BTC/USD is moving within a short-term bearish trend, the volatility is high.

Ethereum (ETH) experienced a sharp sell-off to the intraday low of $229.78 and recovered to $230.80 by press time. The coin has entered a recovery mode; however it is still vulnerable to a new shell-off below $230.00 as the bearish pressure remains strong. ETH, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $26.06 billion, has lost over 2.6% since the start of the day and 2.75% on a day-to-day basis.

Ripple's XRP is down 3% since the start of the day. The coin has resumed the decline after a prolonged period of range-bound trading in a narrow channel with the lower boundary created by the daily SMA100. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1911 moving within a short-term bearish trend.