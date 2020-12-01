Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $25,500, crypto bull market at the threshold

The cryptocurrency market is bullish again after last week's pullback. It seems the bull cycle suffered a temporary setback, as discussed last week. The weekend session also displayed a liking for Bitcoin, Ethereum and other selected cryptocurrencies. Read more...

Ethereum aims for $720 ahead of ETH 2.0 launch

ETH hit a new high of 2020 at $626 (data from Coinbase) as the market is expecting ETH 2.0 launch. The rollout is scheduled for today at 12 UTC and it will start a new era for the second-largest blockchain ecosystem in the world. The number of Ethereum nodes has skyrocketed ahead of the launch. Read more...

Stellar and Ripple stood out as top gainers in the cryptocurrency market bull run

The cryptocurrency market has been on a constant rollup in the last seven days. Stellar (XLM) and Ripple (XRP) emerged as top gainers of the week, posting 8.6% and 22.7% in gains, respectively. On the other hand, Bitcoin recorded a 6% upswing after rallying to new all-time highs. Read more...