Ethereum Classic (ETC) price got dragged to the downside in the aftermath of Coinbase earnings that came out late on Tuesday evening just prior to the US closing bell. Hand in hand with the crypto winter, exchange platform Coinbase’s earnings printed red, disappointing investors. The platform was hit by its dependence on transactions in the most battered asset class of financial markets this year. Several cryptocurrencies got tackled and rolled over to the downside, with ETC recovering this morning in the ASIA PAC session as investors picked up the price action at a short-term discount, although risk looms around the corner with the US inflation print this afternoon setting the tone for the rest of the week.

Ethereum price is facing issues trying to establish its directional bias after taking a massive loss recently. However, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement is likely to induce a massive amount of volatility in the market, so market participants need to exercise caution.

Bitcoin price is trying to undo the gains it witnessed over the last week and is currently at the midway point. This sell-off has caused Ethereum and Ripple prices to follow suit, pausing the rallies that altcoins were experiencing.

