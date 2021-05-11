Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC crashes, markets follow suit
The cryptocurrency market experienced a crash as the flagship cryptocurrency tumbled. Although some altcoins are recovering, Bitcoin price is still scrambling to find a support level and might trigger another sell-off soon.
Dogecoin surges 20% after Elon Musk hints Tesla could accept Doge
Dogecoin (DOGE/.USD) has jumped by around 20% to $0.54 in a swift move Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted a poll asking if his company should accept this cryptocurrency as a means of payment. It seems to have ended its consolidation.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple takes out support, awaits foothold to swing higher
XRP price was among many altcoins that crashed as Bitcoin price shed roughly 9% on Monday. While Ripple seems to be recovering, there could be another leg down before the markets start to recover.
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.