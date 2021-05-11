The cryptocurrency market experienced a crash as the flagship cryptocurrency tumbled. Although some altcoins are recovering, Bitcoin price is still scrambling to find a support level and might trigger another sell-off soon.

Dogecoin (DOGE/.USD) has jumped by around 20% to $0.54 in a swift move Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted a poll asking if his company should accept this cryptocurrency as a means of payment. It seems to have ended its consolidation.

XRP price was among many altcoins that crashed as Bitcoin price shed roughly 9% on Monday. While Ripple seems to be recovering, there could be another leg down before the markets start to recover.