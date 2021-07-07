Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu – American Wrap 07 July

Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a multi-week bottoming process that illustrates an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and a precise trigger. The completion of the right shoulder should be near as SHIB seeks a rally of 80% based on the measured move of the pattern.

Dogecoin price is a bit of an outlier this week since it does not seem to fit that narrative. It missed the boat with the jump to the upside. Instead, it burnt its fingers again on the $0.28-level only to trade lower.

Bitcoin price has been unable to fulfill expectations of a meaningful rally after triggering a multi-month head-and-shoulders pattern. Meanwhile, Ethereum price shows exhaustion and may be near a significant decline. XRP price remains unchanged, offering few clues as to directional intentions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.