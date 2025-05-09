Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Ripple– European Wrap 9 May

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $103,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying nearly 10% this week. The sharp price increase was supported by improved market sentiment as US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom (UK), partly easing the tariff-related uncertainty that has weighed on crypto since Trump's inauguration.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price edges higher after stepping above $0.20 and climbing to trade around $0.21 at the time of writing on Friday. The leading meme coin's uptrend mirrors a broad-based bullish wave in the market, triggered by the trade agreement between the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday.

Dogecoin's price climbed in an engulfing bullish candle on Thursday, breaking the brief consolidation phase that followed the recovery from the tariff-triggered crash in early April. The meme coin flipped the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $0.18 into support, accelerating the uptrend above $0.20.

Ripple (XRP) price consolidates gains around $2.31 at the time of writing on Friday, down slightly on the day. A joint motion filed by Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday revealed that the two parties have reached a settlement agreement pending judicial approval. If approved, the motion would end the longstanding battle between Ripple and the SEC and possibly set a precedent for future litigations involving crypto-related entities.

Meanwhile, XRP’s performance in the last 24 hours reflects a wider bullish wave in the cryptocurrency market, which saw Bitcoin (BTC) cross above $100,000 for the first time since early February.