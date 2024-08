Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Crypto – European Wrap 22 August

The crypto market gained 1.7% in the last 24 hours to reach $2.14 trillion, continuing to test August's resistance. Bitcoin rose 2.6%, while Ethereum gained 1.2%. The battle for a 10th position in the CoinMarketCap has intensified: Tron's 5.5% drop to a cap of $13.09 billion contrasted with Cardano's 2.5% rise to $13.17 billion. Its closest rival, Dogecoin, added 1.3% to reach a total coin value of $15.36 billion, with 17% distance from Cardano.

The largest meme coins by market capitalization – Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) – swing on Thursday between mild gains and losses, tracking the broader trend in the main crypto assets. More broadly, DOGE and SHIB gained between 3% and 4% in the last seven days, while PEPE erased 1.37% of its value in the same time frame.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $61,000 on Thursday, holding up on gains driven by the release of the Fed Minutes on Wednesday, which hinted at an interest-rate cut in September. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a modest inflow on Wednesday, while on-chain data doesn’t seem to support further price gains as Bitcoin OTC desk balances for miners surge and the long-to-short ratio stays below one.

