Bitcoin price sits on top of massive support despite US election fears
The cryptocurrency market is expected to go through high volatility levels because of the upcoming US presidential election. Even though investors prepare for wild price movements, on-chain data shows that Bitcoin is contained within two massive supply and demand walls.
Curve Dao price searches for market bottom while CRV whales continue to dump
Curve DAO is facing an uphill battle after falling more than 99.3% over the past three months. While the DeFi token appears to be searching for a market bottom, CRV investors continue to offload their holdings, increasing the downward pressure.
Band Protocol price looks poised to recover as BAND technicals turn bullish
Band Protocol’s native cryptocurrency, BAND, has endured a three-month-long corrective period that has seen its price drop by nearly 78%. The cross-chain data oracles token went from trading an all-time high of $18.2 in mid-August to hit a low of $4 recently.
Despite the massive losses incurred, a particular technical indicator suggests that this cryptocurrency is poised for a trend reversal.
