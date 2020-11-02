The cryptocurrency market is expected to go through high volatility levels because of the upcoming US presidential election. Even though investors prepare for wild price movements, on-chain data shows that Bitcoin is contained within two massive supply and demand walls.

Curve DAO is facing an uphill battle after falling more than 99.3% over the past three months. While the DeFi token appears to be searching for a market bottom, CRV investors continue to offload their holdings, increasing the downward pressure.

Band Protocol’s native cryptocurrency, BAND, has endured a three-month-long corrective period that has seen its price drop by nearly 78%. The cross-chain data oracles token went from trading an all-time high of $18.2 in mid-August to hit a low of $4 recently.

Despite the massive losses incurred, a particular technical indicator suggests that this cryptocurrency is poised for a trend reversal.