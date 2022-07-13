Ripple (XRP) price ranges between a narrow bandwidth as the woes in global markets are muting any potential upside moves. With all the bearish elements, one would think that XRP price could only go in one direction, which is down, but bulls are defending the range and are underpinning price action at $0.30 and above. As the summer is almost in its first quarter, expect to see this range going forward for the rest of July as it is clear that both bulls and bears are happy to defend these barriers for now, pointing to a hibernation period for both parties as some well-deserved rest and vacation is set to kick in.

Crypto.com price has breached through the range’s midpoint and is likely to continue heading lower. If the intermediate support level holds, there is a good chance the bounce will be premature for CRO.

Bitcoin price has formed an extremely bearish setup that could trigger a sell-off not just for itself but the entire market as well. Adding credence to this outlook is the June month’s Consumer Price Index announcement that is scheduled to be released on Wednesday at 12.30 GMT.

