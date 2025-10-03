TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink & BNB – European Wrap 3 October

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 

Chart

Chainlink Price Forecast: On-chain, derivatives data flash downside risk

Chainlink (LINK) price is down by 2% at the time of writing on Friday, inching closer to its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $22.15. The on-chain and derivatives data flash the risk of potential downside extension as the interest of traders and large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, declines. Meanwhile, the technical outlook highlights a key support band that could extend the LINK price movement within a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Chart

BNB Price Forecast: BNB hits record-high as Binance CEX holdings, BNB Chain grows

BNB, previously known as Binance coin, holds a steady uptrend above $1,100 at the time of writing on Friday, entering the price discovery mode. The rally is on the back of Binance’s record-high holdings and the BNB Chain, previously known as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), network growth. Both the technical outlook and derivatives data suggest further gains if the momentum sustains. 

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

Bitcoin and Ethereum eye record highs, Ripple breaks above bullish pattern

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing a bullish setup as of Friday. With BTC and ETH bulls aiming for their respective record highs, while XRP breaks above a bullish pattern, targeting a higher leg in the upcoming days.

Bitcoin could hit $165,000, remains undervalued to gold: JPMorgan

Bitcoin (BTC) would need to rise about 42% on a volatility-adjusted basis to match gold, with the debasement trade seen as a key driver of further upside, according to JPMorgan analysts.

Ethereum price tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum (ETH) continued its uptrend on Thursday, testing the $4,500 resistance following sustained buying activity across whale and accumulation addresses.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.