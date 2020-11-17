op 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin welcoming $17,000, crypto bull market at the threshold

The cryptocurrency market continues to have an exciting week, with Bitcoin closing in on $17,000. According to CoinMarketCap, most of the cryptocurrencies have made a positive gain aggregate over the last seven days. Bitcoin is likely to rally a bit more, carrying the entire market upwards before a considerable correction comes into the picture.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK eyes massive rebound to $18 as on-chain metrics flip bullish

Chainlink lost nearly 65% of its value from the peak reached in August. Following the support at $7.2 in September, LINK/USD has rebounded to trade above $13 but has failed to overcome the seller congestion at $14.

Uniswap’s liquidity plummets 50% and UNI price may follow

The largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap lost its leadership. According to DeFi Pulse, the platform now takes third place with the total value locked (TVL) of $1.6 billion. Users drained nearly half of Uniswap's liquidity in less than 24 hours as the liquidity mining reward program is set to expire shortly, on November 17 at 12.00 UTC.