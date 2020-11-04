Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market retreats, Donald Trump claims victory

The cryptocurrency market is mainly in the red when the United States is conducting its 2020 presidential elections. Donald Trump claimed victory but the votes are still being counted in several swing states and the final results could be pending for hours, if not days or weeks. Read more...

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK on the verge of the abyss, bears have $8.6 in mind

Chainlink (LINK), the 6th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.9 billion, has been losing ground since the weekend. The coin has lost nearly 13% in the last three days, and the downside momentum seems to be gaining traction on Wednesday. Read more...

TRON Technical Analysis: TRX breaks down from month-long consolidation, downside targets $0.021

TRON is in the middle of a retreat from a month-long consolidation between $0.025 (support) and $0.0275 (seller congestion zone). At the time of writing, this token is changing hands at $0.024 amid a building bearish momentum. The pessimistic scenario comes into action after TRON survived a malicious attack during a mainnet update earlier this week. Read more...