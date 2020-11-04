Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market retreats, Donald Trump claims victory
The cryptocurrency market is mainly in the red when the United States is conducting its 2020 presidential elections. Donald Trump claimed victory but the votes are still being counted in several swing states and the final results could be pending for hours, if not days or weeks. Read more...
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK on the verge of the abyss, bears have $8.6 in mind
Chainlink (LINK), the 6th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.9 billion, has been losing ground since the weekend. The coin has lost nearly 13% in the last three days, and the downside momentum seems to be gaining traction on Wednesday. Read more...
TRON Technical Analysis: TRX breaks down from month-long consolidation, downside targets $0.021
TRON is in the middle of a retreat from a month-long consolidation between $0.025 (support) and $0.0275 (seller congestion zone). At the time of writing, this token is changing hands at $0.024 amid a building bearish momentum. The pessimistic scenario comes into action after TRON survived a malicious attack during a mainnet update earlier this week. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Biden or Trump? Trading volumes skyrocket on decentralized prediction markets
The US presidential election has become a significant boost for the decentralized prediction markets, which registered a sharp increase in trading volumes ahead of the life-changing event.
TRX breaks down from month-long consolidation, downside targets $0.021
Crypto market retreats, Donald Trump claims victory
LINK on the verge of the abyss, bears have $8.6 in mind
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.