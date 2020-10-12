Bitcoin Price Analysis: Three factors why BTC is going to surge

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped above $11,000 at the end of the previous week and stopped within a whisker of a local resistance created by $11,500. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,350, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. The pioneer digital currency gained over 6% in the last seven days. However, it is still below the 2020 high. Read More ...

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK must break through this resistance for the ultimate rally to $13

Chainlink recently embarked on its upward trend following a period of continued downward price action. Support established at $7.2 assisted buyers to regain balance and control of the price. A reversal from the first week of October has seen the decentralized oracle token step above several key levels like $9, $10 and $11. In the meantime, LINK/USD is doddering slightly above $11 amid a developing bullish momentum. Read more ...

Monero and ZCash celebrate the Department's of Justice failure to crack their encryption

The privacy-oriented coins Monero (XMR) and ZCash (ZEC) experienced a strong rally during the weekend. They continued gaining ground on Monday as the market is discussing their hack-proof encryption. Read more ...