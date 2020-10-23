Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin & Amp – Asian Wrap 23 Oct

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH flashes buy signal – Confluence Detector

After crossing over the 50-day SMA ($232.75) on October 10, Bitcoin Cash managed to reach $270.75, as of writing. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, so we can expect the price to reach the $282.35 resistance barrier. Upon breaking past this point, the Bitcoin fork should be able to enter the $300-zone.

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC pullback to $50 seems imminent before breaking out

Litecoin traded within a whisker of $70 in August following a remarkable recovery from March's crash. However, the cryptoasset resumed the downtrend within a descending parallel channel. For more than two months, LTC/USD sustained nursed wounds but was treated to occasional pull-ups.

Amp Technical Analysis: AMP charges towards $1.50 but may face a short-term correction soon

Between September 30 and October 17, AMP rose from $0.63 to $1.28. Following a short drop to the 50-day SMA ($0.82), the price managed to rise up and barely cross the 200-day SMA ($1.19). The price needs to properly consolidate its position above the 200-day SMA to continue this upward growth.