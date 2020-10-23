Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin & Amp – Asian Wrap 23 Oct

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH flashes buy signal – Confluence Detector
After crossing over the 50-day SMA ($232.75) on October 10, Bitcoin Cash managed to reach $270.75, as of writing. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, so we can expect the price to reach the $282.35 resistance barrier. Upon breaking past this point, the Bitcoin fork should be able to enter the $300-zone.
Litecoin traded within a whisker of $70 in August following a remarkable recovery from March's crash. However, the cryptoasset resumed the downtrend within a descending parallel channel. For more than two months, LTC/USD sustained nursed wounds but was treated to occasional pull-ups.
Between September 30 and October 17, AMP rose from $0.63 to $1.28. Following a short drop to the 50-day SMA ($0.82), the price managed to rise up and barely cross the 200-day SMA ($1.19). The price needs to properly consolidate its position above the 200-day SMA to continue this upward growth.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
