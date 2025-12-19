Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 19 December

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) edges higher by 4% at press time on Friday, extending the 3.51% gains from Thursday on the back of reduced inflation in the US economy. Derivatives data suggests intense retail interest as BCH Open Interest hits a 6-month high. The technical outlook for Bitcoin Cash centers on the $600 breakout, with bulls aiming for $625.

The Ethereum (ETH) Foundation's Stateless Consensus team highlighted that the network's 'state' size has increased significantly over the past year following several scalability implementations. This growing state poses risks of centralization, censorship, and scalability limitations in the long run, the Foundation noted in a blog post on Tuesday.

Bitcoin was rejected at the psychological $90,000 resistance on Monday but found support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $85,569, leading to consolidation between these levels until Wednesday. However, on Thursday BTC declined and closed below the $85,569 level. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades around $85,300. If BTC continues its downtrend, it could extend the decline toward the psychological $80,000 level.