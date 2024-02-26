Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & APE – American Wrap 26 February

Bitcoin price's next move should manifest soon as MicroStrategy grows BTC portfolio to 193K tokens
Cardano price continued its decline on Monday. ADA price dropped nearly 3% in the past 24 hours. In a recent report by Alpha Quest, the protocol ranks in the top 10 blockchains that host dead coins.
The researchers consider an asset a dead coin if it has low liquidity, a deleted or inactive X account, down website or is delisted from aggregator CoinMarketCap.
APE price rallies nearly 8% as ApeCoin sees surge in activity
ApeCoin price rallied to $1.98, and yielded nearly 8% daily gains and nearly 14% weekly gains for holders. Notable developments in ApeCoin include the three active proposals in the ApeCoin DAO and the $26.05 million token unlock that occurred on February 17.
XRP price could sweep support at $0.50 as expert argues SEC is less likely to settle lawsuit against Ripple
XRP price decline to the psychologically important level of $0.50 becomes likely as the altcoin drops to $0.53 on Monday. XRP holders are anticipating the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) next move.
Lido DAO Price Prediction: LDO consolidation eyes retest of $4.56
Lido DAO price is in a rangebound play between $2.55 and $4.04. After clearing weekly hurdles, LDO looks poised for an explosive rally to retest the range high at $4.04. In some cases, the altcoin could extend above $4.50 and form a local top there.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.