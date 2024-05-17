FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Blockchains & Chainlink – American Wrap 17 May

Cryptos |

Bitcoin price tests $67,000 with over $120 million in total liquidations across crypto market

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to show strength even as the market prepares for the weekend. After the April CPI release on Wednesday, and multiple news pointing to retail and institutional interest for BTC exposure through exchange-traded funds (ETF), the pioneer cryptocurrency is closing the week with the right foot forward.
Crypto data tracker CoinGecko evaluated and ranked blockchains on the volume of transactions they can process. The crypto data aggregator identified the top 30 blockchain networks by total value of assets locked (TVL) and identified the maximum number of transactions processed by the network in the past year to rank them in the list. 
Blockchain
Chainlink (LINK) social dominance increased sharply on Friday, exceeding levels seen in the past six months, along with the token’s price rally that started on Wednesday. Despite the price increase and rising talk about the token, on-chain data suggests that LINK holders have started taking profits, a sign of possible increasing selling pressure ahead.  
Chainlink
 
