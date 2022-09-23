Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price action has had an eventful 48 hours thus far as the central bank bonanza impacted almost every facet of the financial markets. Whipsaw moves, interventions not seen in over two decades and a low in pound sterling that takes us back to Black Wednesday of 1992 have each taken their toll. All the elements are there to make this a rollercoaster ride for traders who could easily wipe out whole portfolios in just one trading session if inexperienced.

Binance Coin price reveals a lapse in bullish momentum that has extended the altcoin’s struggle with an immediate hurdle. Owing to this bias, BNB could see a further drop in its market value as sellers seize control.

Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power. This lack of confirmation indicates a possible reversal is in sight, and BTC has started to climb higher, but it still faces one of the biggest hurdles and only by overcoming it will it confirm a short-term shift in regime favoring bulls.

