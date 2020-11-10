Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Aave & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 10 Nov

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls aim for $17,000, price due for a correction
In one month between October 6 to November 5, the premier cryptocurrency jumped from $10,600 to $15,600. Following that, the price has encountered massive resistance and the buyers and sellers have started engaging in a tug of war for control.
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE to face a downturn as multiple technicals turn bearish
Aave has been on a tear for the last five days. Between November 5 and November 9, the price has jumped from $27.65 to $55.25. In the process, the price managed to reach all-time-high levels. However, technical analysis shows that bears are on the verge of taking control of the market.
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH drops after failing at critical resistance – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin Cash bulls managed to bounce from the 50-day SMA and take the price up from $241.30 on November 4 to $270.35 on November 8. Since then, the price has dipped to $266.60, at the time of writing. Technical analysis shows that the Bitcoin fork is going to drop even more.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA breakout unstoppable, eyes $0.134
Decentraland received a world-class recognition within the cryptocurrency industry due to the listing on Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the United States. As reported, the listing was received positively, boosting MANA into a massive breakout.
Ripple Price rejected from a critical resistance level again, hinting at a pullback
XRP has established a critical resistance level at 0.26, tested on eight different occasions from September 4 until November 7. The last try managed to push XRP’s price towards $0.267 before quickly dropping to $0.244 on the same day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.