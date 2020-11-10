Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Aave & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 10 Nov

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls aim for $17,000, price due for a correction

In one month between October 6 to November 5, the premier cryptocurrency jumped from $10,600 to $15,600. Following that, the price has encountered massive resistance and the buyers and sellers have started engaging in a tug of war for control.

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE to face a downturn as multiple technicals turn bearish

Aave has been on a tear for the last five days. Between November 5 and November 9, the price has jumped from $27.65 to $55.25. In the process, the price managed to reach all-time-high levels. However, technical analysis shows that bears are on the verge of taking control of the market.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH drops after failing at critical resistance – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin Cash bulls managed to bounce from the 50-day SMA and take the price up from $241.30 on November 4 to $270.35 on November 8. Since then, the price has dipped to $266.60, at the time of writing. Technical analysis shows that the Bitcoin fork is going to drop even more.