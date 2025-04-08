Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 8 April

Binance to delist BADGER, BAL, 12 more tokens on April 16
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily traded volume, is preparing to delist 14 tokens from the platform following the release of the “first batch of vote to delist results.” According an announcement made on Tuesday, the tokens to face the axe include BADGER, Balancer (BAL), Beta Finance (BETA), Cream Finance (CREAM), Cortex (CTXC), Aaelf (ELF), FIRO, Kava Lend (HARD), NULS, Prosper (PROS), SNT (SNT), TROY, UniLend (UFT) and VIDT DAO (VIDT).
Bitcoin Price Forecast: MicroStrategy’s SEC form 8-K filing hints at possible Bitcoin sales to meet financial obligations
Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes around $79,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday after reaching a new year-to-date low of $74,508 the previous day. MicroStrategy’s SEC Form 8-K filing on Monday highlights an unrealized loss of $5.91 billion in BTC holding during the first quarter, hinting at possible sales to meet financial obligations. Moreover, the ‘fake news’ regarding a pause in the US tariff policy brought volatility spikes in risky assets like Bitcoin. Looking down on the technical outlook, it suggests a ‘dead cat bounce’ scenario with a recovery towards $85,000 and dumping to $76,606.
Top 3 gainers Fartcoin, Hyperliquid and Telcoin: Asian session sparks tariff relief rally in meme coins and DeFi
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a tariff relief rally, with altcoins like Fartcoin, Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Telcoin (TEL) bouncing back with double-digit gains. Fartcoin has jumped 28% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.5801. Meanwhile, HYPE climbed 18% to $11.93, and TEL surged 22%, hitting $11.93 at the time of writing on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: XRP battles tariff turbulence amid MVRV buy signal
Ripple (XRP) seeks stability in a volatile crypto landscape influenced by macroeconomic factors, including reciprocal tariffs. The international money transfer token hit a low of $1.64 on Monday after opening the week at $1.92, representing a 14.5% daily drop.
Trade war escalates crypto market downturn amid President Trump's new tariff announcement
The cryptocurrency market extended its decline on Monday, stretching its market capitalization loss to $250 billion since the US slapped tariffs on international trading partners.
Chinese Yuan devaluation could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin– says Arthur Hayes
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes highlighted a potential Chinese Yuan devaluation in his X post on Tuesday, suggesting it could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin. Arthur says this trend worked in 2013 and 2015 and can work in 2025.
Crypto whales buy 874 billion SHIB as Shiba Inu price plunges to lowest in 13 months
Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most talked-about meme coins in the cryptocurrency space, took a sharp nosedive on Monday, plunging below the $0.00001 threshold for the first time since February 2024.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.