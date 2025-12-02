Cryptocurrencies price prediction: APT, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 02 December

The token outperformed the broader crypto market while trading volume spiked 40% above its 30-day average. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) added 1.5% in the same period.

Bitcoin is rising above 87k after a volatile start to December, when the largest cryptocurrency slid 7% to 83.5k amid a renewed bout of risk aversion, before recovering to settle above 86k.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) at its next monetary policy decision. Altogether could negatively impact Yen-based carry trades.