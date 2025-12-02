Cryptocurrencies price prediction: APT, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 02 December
APT rises 2.3%, outperforms wider crypto market
The token outperformed the broader crypto market while trading volume spiked 40% above its 30-day average. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) added 1.5% in the same period.
BTC recovers above 86K as liquidity jitters ease and Fed focus
Bitcoin is rising above 87k after a volatile start to December, when the largest cryptocurrency slid 7% to 83.5k amid a renewed bout of risk aversion, before recovering to settle above 86k.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) at its next monetary policy decision. Altogether could negatively impact Yen-based carry trades.
